Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,118 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Coty worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coty by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 395,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 353,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $3,658,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,781 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

