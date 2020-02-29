Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,402 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $203.94 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $196.82 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

