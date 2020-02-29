Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,791 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Smart Global worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Smart Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SGH opened at $26.84 on Friday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

