Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 150,822 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Franklin Financial Network worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSB. Stephens began coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

