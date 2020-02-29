Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 201,979 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,979 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of GameStop worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $228.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.57.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

