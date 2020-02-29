Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,177 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.