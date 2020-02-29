Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,405 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 171,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 662,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 57,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 356,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.