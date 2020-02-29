Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 278,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Ready Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RC. State Street Corp raised its position in Ready Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ready Capital by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.50 on Friday. Ready Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

