Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of American Public Education worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in American Public Education by 9.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Public Education by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Public Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have commented on APEI. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.