Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 23,129 Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETJ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 1,163,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,060. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

