Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 689,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,612. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

