Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 369,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJM remained flat at $$24.00 during trading on Friday. 864,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.