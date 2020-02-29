Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 173,608 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FRME stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

