Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,866 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,922 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,093,000 after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after acquiring an additional 230,857 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 957,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after acquiring an additional 137,841 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,469. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1331 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

