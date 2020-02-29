Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $223.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,024. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,643,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,108 shares of company stock worth $27,901,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

