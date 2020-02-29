Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.