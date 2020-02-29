Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,026 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 48,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

