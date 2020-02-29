Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 54,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,608. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11.

