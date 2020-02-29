Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.