Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $282.65. 1,459,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.