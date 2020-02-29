Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,915. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 620,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.72. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $176.98.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.