Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,693 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Total by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $4,268,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

TOT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 5,053,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Total SA has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

