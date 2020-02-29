Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 3.43% of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LVL remained flat at $$12.37 during trading on Friday. 20,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,361. Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.0244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

