PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $520,540.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. PRIZM has a market cap of $101.83 million and $520,540.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002361 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,691.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.03619785 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00322964 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00759171 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008851 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

