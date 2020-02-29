PRIZM (PZM) Market Capitalization Achieves $101.32 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $101.32 million and $494,994.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

