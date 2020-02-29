Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,972,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,788. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. Progressive has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

