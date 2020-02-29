Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Progyny stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,459. Progyny has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

