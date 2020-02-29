Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, LBank, BitForex and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,656,957,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,803,226 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, BitForex, Huobi, LBank, HBUS and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

