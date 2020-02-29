Project Pai Trading Down 40.7% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, LBank, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.57 or 0.06516167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00067611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,657,141,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,749,042 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitfinex, BitForex, OOOBTC, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

