Prometeus Hits Market Cap of $3.44 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00008199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $3.44 million and $236,582.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.