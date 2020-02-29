ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 3.84% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $56,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of UPRO opened at $53.39 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $80.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.