Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.42.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

PB stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after buying an additional 574,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after buying an additional 762,852 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after buying an additional 888,095 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,250,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after buying an additional 459,810 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

