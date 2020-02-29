Prosperity Capital Management Ltd Purchases 4,223,461 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Prosperity Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223,461 shares during the quarter. VEON comprises 94.8% of Prosperity Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd owned about 2.98% of VEON worth $132,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in VEON during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VEON by 5,198.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEON traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,621,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,720. VEON Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

