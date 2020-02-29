Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) Short Interest Update

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTO opened at $28.92 on Friday. Proteon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 205,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 38,628 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP raised its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,144,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.