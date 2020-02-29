Proton Token Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Proton Token has a market cap of $757,950.00 and approximately $199,551.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BitForex, DDEX and LBank. In the last week, Proton Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, FCoin, DDEX, CoinTiger and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

