Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Provident Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PROV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.75. 14,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,030. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.54. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

