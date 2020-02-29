Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PROV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.54. Provident Financial has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

