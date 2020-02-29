ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.39 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $524,369.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

