ProxyNode (PRX) One Day Volume Tops $19.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 29th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $98,487.00 and $19.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 154,854,738 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

