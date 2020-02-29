PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:PSB opened at $148.55 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $142.44 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSB. KeyCorp lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

