Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUBGY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.59.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.