PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 14,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,524,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 63,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 35,210 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in PulteGroup by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after buying an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. 9,471,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

