PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $107,299.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinBene, HitBTC and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00483390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.39 or 0.06552605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,776,422,227 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

