Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 146,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYO. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,576,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,013,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 1,238.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCYO stock remained flat at $$12.37 during trading hours on Friday. 78,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $294.86 million, a P/E ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCYO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

