Pure (PUREX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.01010290 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000771 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

