PutinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $175,926.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PutinCoin has a market cap of $175,926.00 and $1,945.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00040870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,645.31 or 1.00093093 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065852 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,015,984,026 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

