PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $263,980.00 and approximately $2,278.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040402 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00071622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000865 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,633.19 or 1.00071975 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00070813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,016,287,816 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

