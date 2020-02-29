Puxin (NEW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

NEW stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $679.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.90. Puxin has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Puxin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

