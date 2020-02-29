Pylon Network Hits Market Cap of $266,765.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $266,765.00 and approximately $829.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00484286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.16 or 0.06455213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 538,398 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33, $10.39 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.