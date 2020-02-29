Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $9.00 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $610,634.00 and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for about $9.00 or 0.00103895 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.02623923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00227320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00134280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,862 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

